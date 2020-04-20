Marinas allowed to open for personal use; Suffolk’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 825
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 20.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
NY, NJ and Connecticut governors allow local marinas to reopen
Shelter Island ferry companies requiring passengers to wear masks in cars
Plan to push back property tax deadline hitting snag
Making a difference: Visiting nurse is fighting COVID-19 while living out of RV in Greenport
After 10 days at PBMC fighting coronavirus, Liborio Alessi, 52, of Calverton dies
SPORTS
Waiting game to decide fate of 13th Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League season
NORTHFORKER
Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
Now is the time to join a North Fork wine club
WEATHER
Expect gradually clearing skies with a high near 55 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a frost advisory in effect for this evening, when the temperature is expected to dip to a low of 34.