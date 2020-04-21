Riverhead High School announces top 20 for the Class of 2020

Riverhead High School announced its top 20 students for the Class of 2020 Monday.

“Each of these individuals earned premier placement in their class through an impressive commitment to academics,” the district said in a press release.

The district has previously announced Christina Yakaboski as valedictorian and Zachary White as salutatorian.

The remaining top-20 includes: Brian Noone, Eric Lehman, Natalia Ruszkowski, Lily Kutner, Liam Drobny, Madison Geldert, Madison Payne, Laura Allen, Lilly Kneidl, Sofia Salgado, Angel Reyes, Kylie Plitt, Juliana Hise, Arthur Byrns, Caleigh Cantalupo, Jared Nicholson, Meghan Carver and Patrick Andes.

“The Riverhead Central School District congratulates these students for earning this prestigious placement and wishes them great success as they finish out the year and begin their postsecondary plans,” the district said.

Riverhead has shifted to a digital learning plan since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools in the state to be closed. The shutdown continues until at least May 15.

The high school graduation is still tentatively scheduled for June 26.

The pandemic has forced multiple cancellations related to education, including the May 2 SAT exam and the April 21-23 state math assessments for grades 3-8. A board of education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.