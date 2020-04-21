Mary Ann Michalecko, longtime Mattituck resident, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was 90.

Mary Ann was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Mary E. (Kruk) and Joseph Bonkoski. She graduated from Riverhead High School. After high school she attended SUNY/Farmingdale.

In 1952 she married the love of her life, Paul Anthony Michalecko, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and together they made their home in Mattituck, N.Y., and raised six children.

Mary Ann worked as a map detailer for LILCO before leaving to raise her family. She was a loving wife of 60 years and supported and carried on the family business, Twin Fork Tire, after her husband’s passing in 2012. She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. She enjoyed gardening and cooking from scratch, especially Polish delicacies. She was forever true to her Polish roots. Most of all, she loved her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Paul; son Paul Michalecko; grandson Gregory Zaykowski; and brother Joseph Bonkoski; she is survived by her daughters, Irene Meadows of Florida, Mary Ann Zaykowski of Sag Harbor, N.Y., Barbara Crabb of Riverhead, Elizabeth Lambrecht of East Moriches, N.Y., and Jennifer Michalecko of Mattituck; grandchildren Christine French, Kristin Meadows, Susan Meadows, Thomas Crabb, Melissa Crabb, Jacqueline Crabb and Mitchell Lambrecht; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was conducted at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

