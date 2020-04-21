Former Riverhead resident David Barner Peterson of Florida died April 18, 2020, at Viera Health and Rehab in Melbourne, Fla. He was 85.

He was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Riverhead to Dorothy (Barner) and Harold Peterson.

Mr. Peterson graduated from Riverhead High School and later from Brown University. He served in the U.S. Marines, attaining the rank of captain, and worked as a mathematician for RCA and General Electric.

He was a member of Friendship Fellowship at Pineda in Rockledge, Fla. Family members said he enjoyed collecting shells.

Mr. Peterson is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Roland and Lois Peterson of Waltham, Mass.; his nephews, Thomas Peterson of Greeley, Colo., and Erik and Joshua Peterson of New Hampshire; and his niece, Beth Peterson of Riverhead.

Funeral arrangements will be determined at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to Friendship Fellowship at Pineda, 3115 Friendship Place, Rockledge, FL 32955.