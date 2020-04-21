Section XI officially cancels high school spring sports season

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken another victim: the spring high school sports season.

What some had expected and feared has transpired. The spring season for high school sports teams in Suffolk County has been canceled.

Section XI made the announcement on its website Tuesday and executive director Tom Combs tweeted it as well.

“After much discussion and consideration, the Section XI Athletic Council has voted unanimously to cancel the spring sports season for 2020 at all levels,” the statement reads.

“This decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all of our student-athletes, staffs and communities.

“The decision was not an easy one to make, however, in what the world is experiencing at this time, it is the most prudent decision to make.”

Teams began practicing last month before Section XI, the governing body for Suffolk interscholastic sports, suspended all games and scrimmages until April 3 in light of the COVID-19 threat. But that date was pushed back further as schools remained closes, narrowing the opening for a shortened spring season until it was finally closed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that schools and nonessential businesses would remain closed through May 15.

