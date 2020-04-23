COVID-19 testing to be ramped up; schools weigh budget options

The ProHealth COVID-19 drive-thru site in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 23.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

After ‘productive’ meeting with President, Gov. Cuomo reports new testing, tracing program

School districts face the future with a very different financial landscape

Riverhead SAFE program to assist seniors sees 150 more users since it was unveiled

Greenport, Southold students create letters, artwork for hospital staff to show their support during pandemic

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: The things we’re looking forward to the most after quarantine life ends

What’s in Season on the North Fork: Spinach

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of showers and a high of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is rain in the forecast for tonight with a low of about 44 degrees.