Blotter: Another vacuum thief at Riverhead Target

NEWS-REVIEW FILE PHOTO | The target store in Riverhead.

Dyson vacuums continued to be a hot item at one Riverhead store, from which they’ve been reported stolen again, according to Riverhead Town police reports.

A woman stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner from the Target store on Route 58 last Thursday night and then fled in a gray sport utility vehicle heading west in the parking lot, according to police.

On March 27, police had received a report that two men stole three Dyson vacuum clearers from the same store.

• An employee of Home Depot on Route 58 removed $1,928 worth of merchandise from the store, according to police, who were contacted by store security last Tuesday morning.

• A necklace valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from a woman at the Wading River Motel on Route 25 in Wading River Monday, according to police.

• Two women were reported to have stolen two bed sets from Target on Route 58 Monday night, according to police, who said the woman fled the area in a white car heading west.

• An electric power washer valued at $100 was reported stolen last Tuesday afternoon after someone broke a lock on a detached shed on Laurel Court in Wading River and removed it, according to police.

• A woman told police that someone stole her bag containing credit cards and $100 in cash Saturday afternoon at Costco on Route 58, according to police.

• A vehicle parked in the Walmart parking lot on Route 58 was reported to have been “keyed” Monday afternoon, according to police.

• An employee at the 7-Eleven store on Flanders Road in Flanders told Southampton Town police last Monday that around 11:35 p.m., an unknown female with long hair exited the business with a number of items without paying for them, according to police.

The employee said the suspect was acting suspicious upon entering the store and something “just did not seem right,” according to police.

The employee also said that once she became preoccupied with stocking the shelves, the suspect left the store with a number of items and fled the area in a blue or dark-colored vehicle, in an unknown direction, police said.

Police did not specify what items were stolen.

• A woman reported that her purse was stolen Friday at a party on Dale Avenue in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

Officers responded to the larceny report and were told by the victim that there was a small party at the location and that she put her purse on a chair, and then realized when the party was over that her purse was gone, police said.

Both the complainant and all of the parties involved were highly intoxicated and uncooperative while on scene, police said.

The town detective unit will follow up with an investigation at a later date, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.