Robert Syron of Peconic Landing tests positive for COVID-19

Peconic Landing CEO and president Bob Syron at an event in March. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Robert Syron, the president and CEO of Peconic Landing in Greenport, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has placed himself in quarantine.

A press release from the facility released Friday morning said: “In keeping with Peconic Landing’s comprehensive COVID-19 protection protocols, CEO and President Robert Syron has been working remotely from home since the weekend of April 12, when he was informed a member of his family with whom he’d had recent contact tested positive for the disease.

“At that time, he immediately placed himself in quarantine and began carrying out his management duties from his home office. Upon then being tested for the disease, he was confirmed positive. Chief Operating Officer Gregory J. Garrett is managing Peconic Landing in Syron’s absence. Syron remains involved in daily decision-making and planning.”

This month, the lifecare and retirement facility has said nine of its members have died of the coronavirus. A release early this month said there were seven positive cases among members and seven among employees.

Some of the earliest confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Suffolk County were reported at Peconic Landing. Nursing homes and adult care facilities have been particularly vulnerable to the virus. The latest data from the State Health Department shows there have been 394 deaths at Suffolk nursing homes and adult care facilities. There have been more than 3,500 fatalities across the state at the facilities. Five facilities in Suffolk have reported 20 or more deaths linked to COVID-19.