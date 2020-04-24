Rufus Chandler Jr. of Riverhead died April 22, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 78.

He was born March 3, 1942, to Rufus and Odessa (Taylor) Chandler in Chesapeake, Va.

He worked as an assembly worker at Adchem in Riverhead.

Family said he loved cars, both working on them and collecting them.

Mr. Chandler was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth, in 2008, and his stepdaughters Andrea Yusif and Dolores Henderson. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Chandler of New York City; his stepchildren, Juanita Henderson of Riverhead, Sylvia Young of Amityville, Gilbert Henderson of Schenectady, N.Y., and Sharon Gilbert of Patchogue; his brother, Ronnie Chandler; his sister, Deborah Stringer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private burial took place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.