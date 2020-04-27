Road near PBMC could become ‘Heroes Way;’ re-opening outline discussed

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where a plan is in the works to rename the street Heroes Way.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 27.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Roanoke Avenue could be renamed ‘Heroes Way’ around PBMC

Governor says businesses must think about how they can safely reopen; two-phase plan to begin with construction, manufacturing

Southold’s Memorial Day parade canceled over fears of COVID-19

Gov. Cuomo announces expansion in criteria for COVID-19 testing; local pharmacies to play a role

On Fishers Island, protocols in place to limit spread of virus

Recovering from COVID-19, priest led virtual services during local Greek church’s Holy Week

Making a difference: As he trains for upcoming NFL season, Ethan Greenidge aids his hometown through several donations

NORTHFORKER

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Wildwood State Park

NYC mushroom farmers now growing and selling on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect light rain today with a north wind of 14 to 17 miles per hour and a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.