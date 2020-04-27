Richard D. Diem, 73, of Eastport, N.Y., died on April 22, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend of many, he was born in Greenport, N.Y., to Theodore Diem and Mildred (Corwin) Diem in 1947. Mr. Diem was raised in South Jamesport, N.Y., with his brothers, Robert and Raymond.

He attended Riverhead High School, graduating in 1964. He went on to study at SUNY/Albany and then proceeded to join the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Diachenko in WestPac/Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pauline Stadnitschuk Diem, and their three children: Stephanie and her husband, Gregory Knief; R. David Diem Jr. and his wife, Allison (Giuffre); and Erika Diem and her companion, Edward Furbush. Grandchildren include Timothy and Charles Knief and Abigail Diem.

Mr. Diem’s career began at Brookhaven National Lab, moving on to the Long Island Lighting Company, including a position as a nuclear reactor operator at the Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant. Lastly, he retired from the United States Department of Energy as the Radiological Assistance Program (RAP) Coordinator for Region 1 (the 11 Northeast states).

He proudly served as a member of the Eastport Fire Department for 47 years, serving as chief from 1983 to 1985.

He was an avid reader and had a tremendous passion for genealogy, golf and traveling.

Mr. Diem’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife, family and friends.

He will be sorely missed by all.

