Latest COVID-19 updates from Times Review Media Group

It’s been more than seven weeks since the first positively diagnosed case of the coronavirus was confirmed on the North Fork.

LIVE: County Executive’s media briefing

(Updated: Monday, 2:20 p.m.)

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is holding his daily media briefing. Watch here:

State to help food banks

(Updated: Monday, 1:20 p.m.)

The demand at Long Island food banks during the coronavirus pandemic has increased by 40%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during his daily media briefing.

He announced the state will commit $25 million from the State’s Special Public Health Emergency Fund for food banks and providers most impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a tremendous demand in food banks which is predictable in some ways,” he said.

Westchester County has seen a 200% increase.

The governor is also seeking assistance from philanthropists willing to help. Anyone interested can contact Fran Barrett, director of nonprofits, at [email protected].

Additional details on how the funding would be dispersed was not yet released.

—Joe Werkmeister

Riverhead woman cooked Thanksgiving dinner for state police for 40 years, now they found a way to return the gratitude

(Updated: Monday, noon)

For about 40 years, Adele Ambrose cooked Thanksgiving dinner for the troopers at the New York State police barracks in Riverside.

A past president of the Polish Town Civic Association and a cook at the Elk’s Club, it’s just one of the ways she liked to give back to her Riverhead community.

She’d wake up at 6 a.m. that Thursday and prepare a complete meal, drop it off and then start cooking her own Thanksgiving feast to share with her husband and six children.

“She’d cook the turkey along with all the fixings,” recalled son Michael. “Everything from scratch.”

When Ms. Ambrose, who has suffered a series of strokes in recent years and lost her vision in 2019, turned 91 last Tuesday, the state police wanted to pay tribute to her. It isn’t uncommon for them to drop by on her birthday and so they hosted a birthday parade for Ms. Ambrose to celebrate the special day. Because she is blind, they played their sirens so she’d be able to hear. The Riverhead Fire Department joined in as well.

“It made her day,” Michael said of his mom, who lost her husband, John, 31 years ago, but still lives in their home on Ludlam Avenue. “She’s a good lady and she’s always been there for other people.”

— Grant Parpan

— Grant Parpan

Watch: Governor’s Monday briefing

(Updated: Monday, 11:30 a.m.)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily media briefing on the latest coronavirus news. Watch here:

Gov. Cuomo Holds Coronavirus Pres Briefing Holding a briefing with updates on #Coronavirus. Watch Live:Closed captioning and ASL interpretation is available at https://www.ny.gov Posted by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, April 27, 2020

Roanoke Avenue could be renamed ‘Heroes Way’ around PBMC

(Updated: Monday, 6:15 a.m.)

It’s a common occurrence these days for a group of family members to wait outside the main entrance to Peconic Bay Medical center as a loved one is wheeled out of the hospital on their way home to life after being treated for COVID-19.

Joining them is often more than a dozen staff members from the Riverhead hospital. The cheers at first are directed toward the patient on their way to a full recovery. Then the applause usually turns to the health care workers.

Now those workers are likely to receive a more permanent salute thanks to an idea floated by the PBMC administration to the Riverhead Town Board.

The portion of Roanoke Avenue between Route 58 and Middle Road could soon be renamed ‘Heroes Way.’

— Grant Parpan

— Grant Parpan