Democratic primary canceled, historical society seeks COVID-19 stories

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 28.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Democratic presidential primary officially canceled

Suffolk County Historical Society seeks residents to submit pandemic stories for archival collection

In light of economic downturn, Riverhead Town Board seeks – and will get- updated financials from CAT

Greenport Village Board adopts 2020-21 budget, will do additional meetings remotely

A veteran who serves as ‘role model’ at PBMC shares his COVID-19 story

Mattituck woman to compete on NBC’s ‘Songland’ Monday night

Riverhead woman cooked Thanksgiving dinner for state police for 40 years, now they found a way to return the gratitude

NORTHFORKER

Winery Spotlight: Jamesport Vineyards

North Fork Dream Home: Live at the tip of Kimogenor Point in New Suffolk

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.