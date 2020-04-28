Democratic primary canceled, historical society seeks COVID-19 stories
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 28.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Democratic presidential primary officially canceled
Suffolk County Historical Society seeks residents to submit pandemic stories for archival collection
In light of economic downturn, Riverhead Town Board seeks – and will get- updated financials from CAT
Greenport Village Board adopts 2020-21 budget, will do additional meetings remotely
A veteran who serves as ‘role model’ at PBMC shares his COVID-19 story
Mattituck woman to compete on NBC’s ‘Songland’ Monday night
Riverhead woman cooked Thanksgiving dinner for state police for 40 years, now they found a way to return the gratitude
NORTHFORKER
Winery Spotlight: Jamesport Vineyards
North Fork Dream Home: Live at the tip of Kimogenor Point in New Suffolk
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.