Former Flanders resident Marianne Pinney of Westhampton died April 23, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 79.

She was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Mineola to Matthew and Catherine (Benedict) Shaw.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1959 and was a clerk with the New York State Supreme Court.

Ms. Pinney was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Family said she enjoyed crocheting and loved going to casinos, Broadway shows and traveling.

She is survived by her children, Rick, of Rocky Point, Mark, of Pennsylvania, Brian, of Flanders, Deborah Friszolowski of South Carolina and Susan Topping of Eastport; her siblings, Robert Shaw and Cathy Conger; and two grandchildren.

Private burial took place at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.