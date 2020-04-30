Real Estate Transfers: April 30, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 14-20, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Belbey, K to Yanes, Jose, 132 Broad Ave (600-85-2-40.1), (R), $360,000

• Bogdan Family Trust to Doohan, Brian, 44 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-55), (R), $385,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vittore, M to Dalton Studios LLC, 9 Baiting Dr (600-62-3-2.13), (R), $384,700

CALVERTON (11933)

• Willi, K to Dominquez, Nicholas, 150 Oak Dr (600-38-3-19), (R), $367,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Peshawar LLC to Rodezno, Inocente, 84 Vail Ave (900-139-2-32.1), (R), $310,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Romano, L & M to Lang, Aurelie, 1165 Theresa Dr (1000-115-15-11), (R), $678,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Long Island Invstmnts to Detmer, Brian, 13 Dolphin Way (600-17-2-27), (R), $404,790

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Cronin, J & A to Needham, Schuyler, 12 Dogwood Ln (700-19-2-77.4), (R), $755,000

• Farrar, P to Sticesen, Natalie, 25 Osprey Rd (700-23-2-77), (V), $399,000

• Sabalja, P & L to Doxapatre LLC, 6 Dering Woods Rd (701-1-3-21.3), (V), $560,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Taplin, C to Guaman Alvarez, Daniel, 1650 Boisseau Ave (1000-55-6-20), (R), $415,000

• Werner, K to Beam Reach Partners LLC, 1575 Seawood Dr (1000-79-7-58), (R), $446,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Rizzo, S & Lepine Rizzo to Andrews, Justin, 27 Locust St (600-55-2-8), (R), $329,600

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)