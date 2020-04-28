Marne Olsen, formerly of Southold, died peacefully at her home in Riverhead on April 23, 2020, at the age of 71.

Marne had many passions in her life: family, music, traveling and horses. After retiring from Plum Island almost three years ago, she devoted her life to embracing all of them. Marne was the longtime organist for North Fork United Methodist Church, something she was truly proud of and enjoyed doing. In her spare time, she loved spending time with family, traveling with her family (most recently to Iceland) and riding horses when she could.

Marne was predeceased by her parents, her sister, and her son Todd Sigurdson of Virginia.

She is survived by her son Randy, daughter-in-law Laural and grandsons, Tyler and Zachary, all of Mattituck. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as her family of friends.

Due to present-day circumstances, a service and celebration will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Marne’s name to East End Hospice or North Fork Community Theatre.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

