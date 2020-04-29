Farmers salute PBMC staff, Cuomo says reopening must be data-driven
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 29.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Farmers honor health care workers at PBMC
Cuomo: New York’s reopening must be data-driven
Det. Brian Simonsen Memorial Foundation donates $10K to NY Marine Rescue Center
Greenport basketball coach says he’s ‘overwhelmed’ by support as he recovers from stroke
NORTHFORKER
10 North Fork experiences to have at home in May
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45 with a chance of showers.