Blaze Church in Flanders to distribute non-perishable items Thursday

Blaze Church in Flanders will be distributing non-perishable items and other supplies on Thursday starting at 1 p.m. at the church, which is adjacent to the Flanders Northampton Ambulance barn at 50 Bell Avenue.

Guests can follow the signs marked “Free Groceries,” officials said.

Upon arriving, a volunteer will place two bags of groceries in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle.

All volunteers will be in personal protective equipment, and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-ups are welcomed, too. Maintaining proper social distancing requirements will be necessary.

Anyone wanting to donate or volunteer can visit blazechurch.org/serve for details.