Peconic Landing reports more fatalities, Bellone says hospitalizations on decline

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 30.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Peconic Landing reports more fatalities, clarifies concerns in letter to members

Bellone: Hospitalization rates in county are trending downward

Riverhead Raceway cancels all events for May, faces uncertain future for rest of season

Blaze Church in Flanders to distribute non-perishable items Thursday

For the uninsured, delaying medical care can have deadly consequence

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: We’re talking North Fork desserts to-go

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies and rain at times today with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.