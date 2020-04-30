Peconic Landing reports more fatalities, Bellone says hospitalizations on decline
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 30.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Peconic Landing reports more fatalities, clarifies concerns in letter to members
Bellone: Hospitalization rates in county are trending downward
Riverhead Raceway cancels all events for May, faces uncertain future for rest of season
Blaze Church in Flanders to distribute non-perishable items Thursday
For the uninsured, delaying medical care can have deadly consequence
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: We’re talking North Fork desserts to-go
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies and rain at times today with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.