Hospitalization under 1,000 in Suffolk, lawn signs salute high school seniors

School signs that are now proudly being displayed on the lawns of Riverhead High School seniors.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 1.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Bellone: Suffolk’s hospitalizations below 1,000 for first time since April 1

Lawn signs popping up to offer a salute to high school seniors

Making a Difference: Wendy’s Deli, with help of customers, has donated thousands of meals on the North Fork

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s medical director credits staff, community for successes

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Roasting Company to open a second location on the South Fork

Farm Stand Spotlight: Deep Roots Farm

North Fork Open Houses: Five virtual listings to check out

WEATHER

Rain is likely today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s are in the forecast this weekend.