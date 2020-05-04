Strawberry festival canceled, school budget votes set
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 4.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Strawberry Festival canceled, but organizers want to keep traditions alive
Osprey on road to recovery after wind blows it into passing LIRR train in Greenport
School budget votes will be held via mail on June 9
Police investigating car crash as portion of Route 48 closed in Southold
Q&A: Southold police chief discusses COVID-19
Q&A: Riverhead Police Chief speaks about the coronavirus crisis
Hospitals duel with dance videos to relieve the tension
NORTHFORKER
Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: Orient Point County Park
Kids’ advice for making the most of social distancing on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.