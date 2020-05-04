Former Riverhead resident Carol A. Van Houten of Rocky Point died at home April 23, 2020. She was 56.

Born in Riverhead Sept. 17, 1963, to Helen and Kenneth Alexander, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1981 and had worked as a secretary in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed spending time at the beach.

Predeceased by her parents, Ms. Van Houten is survived by her daughters, Marissa, of Southold, and Alexia, of Manorville; and her sisters, Linda and Mary.

Private burial took place at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead assisted the family.