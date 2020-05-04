Russell F. Lowell of Flanders, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home May 2, 2020, at the age of 84.

He was born Dec. 1, 1935, in East Moriches to Ethel and Elmer Lowell. He graduated from Eastport High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

He worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory as an electronics technician for 39 years.

Russ was a past president and member of the Flanders Men’s Club and served as a fire commissioner for the Flanders Fire District. Most recently he was a volunteer and member of the Railroad Museum of Long Island, where he greatly enjoyed one of his hobbies, working with model trains. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoying spending time and hunting at his cabin in Maine. He loved spending time on his boat fishing especially with his friends and grandchildren. His hobbies also include antique automobiles and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan (née Penny); his daughters, Regina (Gerard) Goernemann of Pennsylvania and Cynthia (Steven) Scheiblhofer of Virginia; grandchildren Ryan and Elizabeth Goernemann; his brother Robert, of Center Moriches; and a niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John.

Burial will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to JDRF at JDRF.org or Railroad Museum of Long Island, P.O. Box 726, Greenport, NY 11944-0726.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Family and friends who would like to share a memory of Russell to are asked to visit Tuthill-Mangano’s website at manganofh.com.

