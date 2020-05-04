Julia Ann McLaughlin Blom

Julia “Judy” Ann McLaughlin Blom, devoted nurse and loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes May 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Judy was born in Bayonne, N.J., Dec. 13, 1941, to Adele Virginia (Pilitowski) and Francis Eugene McLaughlin.

She graduated from Holy Family Academy and Bayonne Nursing School and practiced her profession in her hometown before moving to Long Island, where she continued her career as an ER nurse at the former Central Suffolk Hospital in Riverhead. She then became head nurse at the Riverhead Nursing Home (now Acadia) and finished her medical career at Tender Loving Care as an in-home nurse. At her passing, Judy had been a nurse for well over 55 years and resided in Manorville, N.Y.

Judy had an extreme love for animals and owned and rescued many beloved pets. She also enjoyed crocheting, needlework, sewing, dancing, music, bird-watching and, most of all, spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

Judy was predeceased by her father, Frank; her mother, Adele; and her husband, John. She is survived by her son Jeffrey, his wife, Sharla, and their children, Joshua, Madison (Jacob) Ramer, Jaiden, Gabraiyle, Maeley, Braylen and Kardyn; sons Paul and Jason Blom and their families; her sister, Susan; and dear friend Loretta.

Her loving kindness, endearing humor and generous heart will be missed by all who knew her.

Private burial took place May 5 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, NY 11933.

