Ava Dee Robinson of Aquebogue died April 22, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead after a very lengthy illness.

She was born March 16, 1948.

Ava was retired from Aquebogue Elementary School, where she had been the computer lab teacher.

Ava leaves behind her beloved husband, Terry Robinson of Aquebogue; her son, Scott Robinson (Jennifer) of Riverhead; her daughter, Allison Dick (Andrew) of Aquebogue; and her five grandsons, Tyler, Cameron, Noah, Lucas and Ethan.

