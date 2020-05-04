Two teenagers reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Justin Melott, left, and Christopher Ellis.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teenagers who are runaways from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Both boys left on their own and foul play is not suspected, police said.

Justin Melott, 14, ran away on May 2 at 4 p.m. He is Hispanic, 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Christopher Ellis, 17, also ran away at the same time. He is white, 6 feet tall, 265 pounds with green eyes, brown hair and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.