Harold William Wilsberg, a lifelong resident of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home May 2, 2020.

He was born in Mattituck to Ernest and Olga (Luke) Wilsberg on March 9, 1924, and attended Mattituck School. He left high school early to study at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point, N.Y., then enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine. After the war, he returned to Mattituck, where he started Mattituck Plumbing and Heating with his brother, Ernest. In 1948 he married his wife, Irene.

Harold was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church, of which his parents were founding members. He was also a member of the Mattituck Fire Department and The Good Fellows Club.

He was a avid fisherman and boater and always enjoyed a game of golf, pool or cards with his friends. He especially loved visits from his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harold was predeceased by his wife, Irene, in 2016 and his brother, Ernest, in 2011.

He is survived by his sister, Doris, of Atlantic Beach, N.C.; his children, Judith (James) Woodhull of Southold, Ellen (Bill) Walker of Wilmington, N.C., Patricia Wilsberg of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and William (Jacqueline) Wilsberg of Mattituck; his grandchildren, Kimberly Leidahl, Amy (Mark) Schill, James (Annmarie) Woodhull, Christopher Fleming, Chelsea (Anthony) Chalone and Ashley (Anthony) Rutkowski: and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

