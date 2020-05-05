Riverhead to honor senior class with drive-through celebration

Riverhead High School will hold a special drive-by parade for the Class of 2020 on May 22. (file photo)

Administrators in the Riverhead Central School District are thinking of unique ways to recognize graduating seniors in the Class of 2020.

Officials announced Tuesday that the district will hold a drive-through celebration for seniors on Friday, May 22 at 3 p.m. at Riverhead High School.

“It is so important to pay tribute to these students who are missing their senior year,” Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez said in a statement. “They are very deserving of this honor.”

Plans for the celebration were devised in a collaborative effort between Ms. Henriquez, members of the senior class and high school principal Sean O’Hara.

“One of our goals is for students to have the kind of high school experience they expect and deserve. This will be a memorable celebration of our Class of 2020,” Mr. O’Hara said.

Seniors and their families are encouraged to decorate their cars and parade through the rear high school parking lot. The route will be lined with teachers and first responders cheering them on.

District officials asked that all participants wear proper personal protective equipment and respect social distancing guidelines.