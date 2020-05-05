Longtime Riverhead resident Joan D. Golden died May 1, 2020, at Brookhaven Hospital as a result of the COVID-19 virus. She was 86.

She was born in Brooklyn Oct. 15, 1933, to Anna (Mickaliger) and George R. Mortimer and graduated from St. Joseph’s Commercial High School in Brooklyn.

She married James R. Golden in Riverhead Sept. 24, 1953, and worked for 20 years in the dietary department at the former Central Suffolk Hospital.

Family members said she enjoyed singing and dancing, bingo and casinos, gardening, reading and cooking for family.

Predeceased by her husband April 13, 2014, Ms. Golden is survived by five children: Janet Walsh of Riverhead, Diane (Richard) Wilhelm of Calverton, Maureen (Richard) Talmage of Baiting Hollow, Eileen (Frank) Thieme of Jamesport and James Jr. (Caroline), of Melbourne, Australia; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to present-day circumstances, a service and celebration will take place at a later date.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

