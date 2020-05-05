Cops: Riverhead man arrested for burglary after breaking into pizza shop

A Riverhead man who allegedly smashed the front window of Wading River Pizza to break in and steal cash and a coin jar was arrested Sunday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

Frank Colaiacomo, 30, was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. He was also to be charged by Suffolk County police in connection to a burglary that occurred earlier the same evening, police said.

Riverhead police received a call of a possible burglary in progress at the Route 25A pizza shop located in the Little Bay Shopping Center at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers found the front window smashed in and a witness reported that the suspect had just fled in front of the building.

Police established a perimeter with assistance from a K9 unit, New York State Police and a Suffolk County police helicopter.

Two Riverhead officers located Mr. Colaiacomo in a vehicle on Dogwood Drive in Wading River where he was arrested.

He was arraigned Monday, released on his own recognizance and then turned over to Suffolk County police to face additional charges.