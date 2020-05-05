Brush fire in Manorville burns about 50 acres

Multiple fire departments responded to a brush fire in Manorville Tuesday. (Credit: Thomas J. Lambui/LIHotShots)

Trucks from about 20 fire departments battled a brush fire in Manorville Tuesday afternoon, according to Manorville Fire Department Chief Chris Lindberg.

“It started around 12:15 p.m. and burned about 50 acres,” he said.

The fire was just south of Route 25 and west of Schultz Road. Firefighters battled the blaze for about four hours, and used brush trucks from Manorville and about 15 other departments.

This area is part of the Manorville Fire District, and it has had a number of big brush fires in the past, including a massive fire in 2012.

Mr. Lindberg said his department put out a smaller brush fire on Sunday off North Road near Brookhaven National Lab. That was under an acre, and was extinguished by the Manorville department on its own.

About two weeks ago, a much larger fire started on the BNL property and then burned east of that.

“It burned a couple hundred acres,” he said.

Among the other departments that responded were Riverhead, Flanders, Wading River, Center Moriches, East Moriches, Eastport, Ridge, Mastic, Mastic Beach, Middle Island, Yaphank, Brookhaven and Rocky Point.

No injuries were reported, but Riverhead’s brush truck broke an axel, Mr. Lindberg said.