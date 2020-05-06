Hospitalizations up, local deaths doubled in March and April

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 6.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations up in Suffolk, fatalities reported at Riverhead nursing home, local deaths doubled in March and April

Should Greenport silence its fire alarm?

Brush fire in Manorville burns about 50 acres

Cops: Riverhead man arrested for burglary after breaking into pizza shop

Nurseries gear up for their Super Bowl with a COVID-19 twist

Cornell Cooperative Extension offering free Zoom workshops for essential workers

Riverhead to honor senior class with drive-through celebration

NORTHFORKER

Crabby Jerry’s opens to kick off 150th year for Claudio’s

As coronavirus leads to postponements, North Fork wedding industry looks ahead

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies to become grey with light rain later today and a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.