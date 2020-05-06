Hospitalizations up, local deaths doubled in March and April
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations up in Suffolk, fatalities reported at Riverhead nursing home, local deaths doubled in March and April
Should Greenport silence its fire alarm?
Brush fire in Manorville burns about 50 acres
Cops: Riverhead man arrested for burglary after breaking into pizza shop
Nurseries gear up for their Super Bowl with a COVID-19 twist
Cornell Cooperative Extension offering free Zoom workshops for essential workers
Riverhead to honor senior class with drive-through celebration
NORTHFORKER
Crabby Jerry’s opens to kick off 150th year for Claudio’s
As coronavirus leads to postponements, North Fork wedding industry looks ahead
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies to become grey with light rain later today and a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.