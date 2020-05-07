Riverhead Town Board votes to push back property tax grievance day

Grievance Day, when property owners can challenge the assessed value assigned to their property by town assessors, has been moved back 30 days to June 30, as a result of unanimous vote of the Town Board Tuesday.

Grievances are held before an independent board of assessment review that will meet on June 30 at Town Hall to hear and examine complaints.

The town also moved the completion of the assessment roll to May 31. Officials plans to make the assessment roll available on its website.

The move, which is allowed under state law, comes as a result of Town Hall still being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 conoravirus pandemic.