Lorraine Johnson of Riverhead died at home May 3, 2020. She was 71.

She was born March 23, 1949, in Brooklyn to Nina (Bondarenko) and James Hawkins.

Ms. Johnson had worked as a lunch aide in the Bellmore-Merrick Central School District.

She is survived by her husband, James Johnson; children Scott, Kelly (Donald) Keegan and Melissa (Jeffery) Pick; grandchildren Matthew, Margaret, Melora, Kaitlyn, Alison, Justin and Keira; and a brother, James Hawkins.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at manganofh.com.

This is a paid notice.