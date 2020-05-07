Real Estate Transfers: May 7, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 21-27, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Tulare & 55 June Ave to Kalicki, Dariusz, 212 Trout Brook Ln (600-85-2-95.19), (R), $490,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Owen, R & S to Zito, John, 1785 Edwards Ave (600-39-1-19.5), (R), $715,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Foley, M & D to 1783 Middle Road LLC, 1783 Middle Rd (600-100-3-2.2), (R), $335,000

• Fedorick, M to Flotteron, Joseph, 1994 River Rd (600-118-1-9), (R), $275,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Mainetti & Shackelford to Levitt, Alfred, 4370 Moores Ln (1000-116-1-9.1), (R), $2,000,000

• Powers, H to Feeney, Christopher, 4955 Moores Ln (1000-116-2-3), (R), $1,080,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• McKaCo Island LLC to Pattfarm LLC, Prvt Rd off E End & lot 13 (1000-3-2-12), (R), $3,400,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Country Limousine Serv to Country Transportation, 243 Flanders Rd (900-139-3-10.2), (V), $190,000

• K.D.C. Realty Corp to Owners Realty LLC, 33 Silver Brook Dr (900-144-1-39), (R), $120,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Rempe, S to Stern, Arnold, 3080 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-39), (V), $225,000

• Samuels, R Trust to Casey, Paul, 20 Beach St (1001-3-3-8), (R), $606,850

• Fitzgerald Sappenfiel to Flotteron, Joseph, 218 South St (1001-4-6-11), (R), $550,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Laface Jr, J & A to Bruno, Anthony, 711 Herricks Ln (600-9-2-6.5), (R), $830,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• McDonnell, M & L to Keating, Christopher, 475 Willis Creek Dr (1000-115-17-17.15), (R), $1,275,000

• Boyd, R by Admr to Daly, Matthew, 460 Westview Dr (1000-139-1-13), (R), $370,000

• Orlowski, P & Skrezec, S to Williams, Eric, 375 Farmers Rd (1000-139-3-31.1), (R), $390,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Warren & Joann Anderson to Berne, Andrea, 715 Willow Terrace Ln (1000-26-2-17), (R), $865,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Malinauskas, A by Executor to Treiber, Peter, 585 Peconic Ln (1000-75-5-4), (R), $439,000

• Dengel Jr, G & Seifert to Berrafato, Dolores, 345 Richmond Ln (1000-86-1-4.5), (R), $690,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Roner, A to Andrews III, Joseph, 1212 Northville Tpke (600-65-5-16.2), (R), $345,000

• Blake Realty LLC to Montoya, Edwin, 170 Peninsula Path (600-107-3-15), (R), $434,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Parry Family Trust to Davis, Peter, 60125 North Rd (1000-44.1-1-10), (C), $583,000

• Deutsche Bank Nat Tr to Treiber, Peter, 4100 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-14), (R), $276,100

• Good Sam Properties to Flinter, Michael, 910 Tuthill Rd Ext (1000-55-6-15.43), (R), $550,000

• 475 Midfarm Rd to Punch, Thomas, 475 Midfarm Rd (1000-63-7-24), (R), $890,000

• Nirrengarten, R Trust to Sidor Jr, Edward, 750 Maple Ln (1000-64-1-22), (R), $660,000

• Mellas, M & T to Moran Montenegro, Edwin, 965 Jasmine Ln (1000-69-3-24.2), (R), $489,000

• Alan, B & Potucek, L to Scanapico, Raymond, 750 Victoria Dr (1000-78-9-71.2), (R), $655,000

• Saavedra & L’Allemand to Garcia, George, 1275 Esplanade (1000-88-6-13.41), (R), $860,000

• Pickerell Jr, H to Rough & Tumble Mariculture, Peconic Bay (1000-133-1-3.9), (V), $60,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Poyourow, D & M to Bowers, Diane, 16 Lewin Dr (600-27-1-11), (R), $319,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)