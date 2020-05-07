Cuomo unveils new data on hospitalizations, Greenport residents call for walkable streets
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 7.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Who is getting hospitalized? Governor shares new survey data on hospitalizations
Greenport planning for post-pandemic life, which could include pedestrian-friendly streets
Riverhead Town, facing $1M revenue shortfall, plans cuts
Richard Diem, 73, a longtime firefighter whose quest for knowledge never wavered
Riverhead Town Board votes to push back property tax grievance day
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Spring Watch 2020: These restaurants are open for business
Podcast: These North Fork restaurants are now open for takeout
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40.