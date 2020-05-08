School officials grapple with uncertain times, Southold Town opens drive-through for tax payments

The scoreboard at the Riverhead varsity field celebrates the class of 2020. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 8.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

North Fork school officials grapple with uncertain times in education

Southold Town Annex drive-through to open Friday for tax payments

Out-of-work renters can take ‘deep breath’ as governor extends moratorium on evictions

NORTHFORKER

Farm Stand Spotlight: Helen’s Flower Farm

North Fork Open Houses: Five virtual listings to check out

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies early today with a high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is in the forecast this evening when the low will be around 39.

There’s a chance of showers on Saturday. It will be sunny and breezy on Sunday with a high of about 57 degrees.