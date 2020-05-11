Stricter guidelines for nursing homes, Memorial Day traditions canceled

Acadia Center in Riverhead. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 11.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Hospitals cannot release a COVID-19 patient into a nursing home, governor says

Officers to monitor Riverhead Town beaches on weekends for social distancing, PPE

Memorial Day traditions canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Gov. Cuomo warns of COVID-related illness in children that has claimed three lives; NY on Pause extended through June 6

Judge rules to reinstate Democratic presidential primary for June 23

For this doctor, moving forward means more COVID-19 testing

SPORTS

High school seniors feeling pain of lost spring season

NORTHFORKER

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Preston’s Dock in Greenport

NYC chef and part-time Orient resident Ned Baldwin shares his secrets for the home cook

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers today with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.