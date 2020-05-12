Harold F. Walters

Harold F. “Lefty” Walters of Southold died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, of natural causes. He was 93.

He was born May 31, 1926, in Greenport, N.Y., to Elsie (Adams) and Joseph Walters.

Harold was a hard worker. He was a sanitation worker, a janitor at Southold School and a crossing guard for Southold and Cutchogue East schools. He was a 70-year member of the Southold Fire Department and Fire Police. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Eileen, in November 2016, Harold is survived by his children, Eileen Marie Walters, Shirley Waterhouse, Joe Walters (Doreen), Theresa Lappe (Chris), Deborah Langer (Wayne), Diane Schmitt (Bill), Harold Walters Jr. and Leslie Walters; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Grace Zukas.

Private family services were held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Interment followed at Willow Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971 would be appreciated.

