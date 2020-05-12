Retired New York State Supreme Court officer William J. D’Ambrosia of Ridge died May 4, 2020, after a battle with 9/11-related illness stemming from his assistance in supporting the rescue and recovery effort at ground zero after the terrorist attacks.

He dedicated his life to helping others, not just in his professional career but also in his personal life, doing things such as mentoring teenagers in the church, helping neighborhood children fix their bikes and teaching religious education classes. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

A wake will be held Tuesday, May 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, during which people may drive by and pay their respects from their cars.

Donations may be made to the Feal Good Foundation, which assists emergency personnel who have been injured.

