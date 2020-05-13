Born March 29, 1935, in Queens, N.Y., Harry Andrew Hodgins led a multi-faceted life. He married Theresa DaBrusco after graduating from high school. Harry also played baseball in the minor leagues for several teams and had many articles written about him and his many accomplishments. His time in the minors was short because he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War.

After the war ended, Harry settled on Long Island and had four sons. He was a talented photographer for the NYPD, and went on to be an inspector for the Northport, N.Y., Police Department. He then began working for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, where he eventually became supervisor of the criminal identification department at the correctional facility in Riverhead, N.Y.

During his time with the sheriff’s office, he received many commendations, including one for selfless bravery during an aquatic rescue of Shelter Island residents during the blizzard of 1978. He retired from the department in 1992.

In the mid-1980s, Harry was appointed legal guardian of Ryan Osborne, whom he raised from the time he was 3 years old. Harry was also very active within the community, coaching Little League and soccer and was active in the PTA.

In September 1997, tragedy struck when Harry’s second-born son, Michael, was killed in a work-related accident. Michael was laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery, where Harry will also be laid to rest.

Harry is survived by three sons, William Hodgins, Gary Francis Hodgins, and Joseph Anthony Hodgins; his godson, Ryan Osborne; and grandchildren Jennifer Hodgins Lalewicz, Kevin Hodgins, Brittany Hodgins, and Morgan Hodgins. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Liam and Rylee. Harry will be missed by his brothers in the sheriff’s office and many friends in the community.

Harry passed on his terms, in his house, with family by his side. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Family and friends may leave online condolences at manganofh.com.

