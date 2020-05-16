Blotters: $6,000 worth of damage reported on acre of sod on Doctors Path

Someone damaged about an acre of sod on Doctors Path in Riverhead Monday morning, according to Riverhead Town police. The value of the damage was about $6,000. A police report did not indicate how the damage was done.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Wednesday morning that someone had illegally charged $200 to her debit card while it was still in her possession, according to police.

• A saw and drill were reported stolen from a home on Point Street in South Jamesport last Wednesday morning. The total value of the stolen items is $350, according to police.

• A red backpack leaf blower was reported stolen from a home on Marcy Avenue in Riverhead Sunday morning, according to police.

• An officer removed some ducklings from a storm drain on West Main Street outside Main Street Haircutters last Tuesday morning, according to police.

• Southampton Town Police are investigating a report of an attempted armed robbery in Flanders last Friday.

According to police, a man reported that he interrupted two men trying to gain entry to his vehicle on Evergreen Road around 10:45 p.m. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun before they fled the area on foot, one towards Riverside Avenue and the other towards Flanders Road.

Detectives canvassed the area but did not locate any of the suspects. The complainant allegedly told police there may have been two, three, four or five suspects but he did not get a good look at them and he never saw a handgun, but the men were pointing at him with their hands.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.