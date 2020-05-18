Elizabeth (Bette) Gambino of Riverhead, formerly of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord May 13, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 85.

She was born in Brooklyn Dec. 16, 1934, to Margaret (Jennings) and Thomas Casey.

She had worked as a tax examiner for the IRS in Yaphank.

Bette was a loving wife to the late Ernest E. Gambino; a dedicated mother to Michael (Margaret) and Jeanne (Michael) Carver; a proud grandmother to Mariel and Matthew Gambino and Megan and Christopher Carver; and a great-grandmother to Luca Gambino.

She held very dear to her Irish Catholic heritage. While she will be greatly missed here on earth, she will be joyously celebrated in Heaven.

Private interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. A memorial will be planned for a later date.

Donations in Bette’s name may be made to St. Lawrence the Martyr Church in Sayville, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Friends and family may leave online condolences at manganofh.com.

