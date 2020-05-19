Memorial Day flag placement canceled, churches will be among last to reopen

Volunteers were spread out to place flags at Calverton National Cemetery in 2018, long before social distancing guidelines were in place. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 19.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Bellone, volunteers lament VA’s ‘disgraceful’ decision to cancel Memorial Day flag placement efforts

Houses of worship reopening would fall under final phase; Long Island crosses off one more metric

Riverhead announces plans for multiple graduation ceremonies

Embarking on virtual history: Oysterponds Historical Society offers lectures series via webinars

The Reopen Podcast, Episode 1: A reimagining of the North Fork

NORTHFORKER

Winery Spotlight: Lenz Winery

North Fork Dream Home: Idyllic modern farmhouse living

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies and a breeze today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.