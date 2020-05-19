One day, two rescues for veteran Riverhead police officer

Riverhead police officer Michael Lombardo pictured on Monday alongside the man he rescued by using the Heimlich Maneuver. (Credit: Riverhead Town police)

It was quite the day at work Sunday for Riverhead police officer Michael Lombardo.

The veteran officer was involved in a pair of separate rescues, one involving a man whose hand was crushed underneath his vehicle and the second involving a victim who was choking on a piece of chicken and required the Heimlich maneuver to be revived.

Both victims were released from the hospital thanks in part to the effort of Mr. Lombardo.

The first incident was at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday when Riverhead police responded to Industrial Boulevard for a report of an adult male with a “crushing hand injury.” Mr. Lombardo found the victim’s hand was trapped underneath the brake rotor.

Police said the man had taken off his tire when the jack tipped over, causing the vehicle to drop and the brake rotor to land directly on his hand.

Mr. Lombardo used the jack to lift the car high enough so the victim could free his hand before members of the Riverhead Fire Department could arrive to assist in moving the vehicle.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was treated for a broken finger and lacerations to his hand, police said.

Later that evening, police received a call of a man who was choking and in distress at Hamilton Avenue home. Mr. Lombardo was the first officer on scene. He ran to the porch and began to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Police said in a press release that it took numerous attempts to dislodge the food. The man was becoming limp due to lack of oxygen. The officer was able to dislodge the food and the victim began to breathe on his own.

The man was also transported by RVAC to PBMC for further evaluation. He was released later that evening and is doing fine, police said.

“The Riverhead Police Department would like to acknowledge the excellent work done by Police Officer Lombardo on these two incidents,” a press release noted.

Mr. Lombardo has been with the department for 25 years, police said.