Ann D. Hemblo of Southold passed away peacefully at her residence May 14, 2020, at the age of 96.

The daughter of Jane (Diller) and Thomas Hemblo, she was born in Greenport, N.Y., March 20, 1924.

She was a lifelong resident of Southold and parishioner of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church. Ann had been in declining health, but was determined to live her life her way until being called home.

Predeceased by her brother, Thomas Edward Hemblo, Ann is survived by her cousins Kathleen Ann Diller of Central Islip, N.Y., and John Diller of Nashville, Tenn.

Due to current circumstances, family visitation will take place at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m. A graveside service, officiated by Father John Barrett, will follow at noon at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved family.

A funeral Mass celebrating Ann’s life will be held at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church at a later date.

