DeWitt Y. Warner died May 4, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Mr. Warner was a lifelong resident of Baiting Hollow. He was a member of Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, where he served as trustee for eight years, president of the cemetery association for 34 years and oversaw cooking chicken for the annual barbecue for 21 years.

Mr. Warner was a potato farm partner until 1952, when he and other family members formed the Warner Potato Chip Co., which was renamed Treat Potato Chip Co. in 1962 and existed until 1972.

He was predeceased by his wife, Esther. He is survived by three daughters, Holly Ramey and Pamela Stevens, both of Oregon, and Daryl Laux of Arizona; his brother, Austin Jr., of Baiting Hollow; four grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church.