Michael Edward Curley of Riverhead was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 13, 1948, and passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 71.

Michael graduated from New York Institute of Technology. After college, he was drafted into the United States Army and became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. Shortly after finishing his military service, Michael joined the New York City Fire Department and spent most of his career with Engine Company 204 in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, until he retired in 2002. He was a first responder after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center.

In 1989, he moved his family to Riverhead, where he remained until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and children, Shannon and Christopher. He will be remembered for his wild sense of humor, craftsmanship, cooking, bravery and, most of all, his love for his friends and family.

A drive-by visitation will take place Wednesday, May 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Procession to Calverton National Cemetery will commence immediately thereafter.

This is a paid notice.