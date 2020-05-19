MaryAnn Tague of Riverhead died May 16, 2020, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 78.

She was born July 22, 1941, in Mineola to Louis and Anna (Pinto) DeSorbo.

Ms. Tague worked as a purchasing agent for the Town of Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed martial arts.

Predeceased by her daughter, Laura, on Jan. 29, 2020, Ms. Tague is survived by her husband, Howard, of Calverton; her son-in-law, John Letson of Riverhead; and her sister, Nancy Mulanax of Riverhead.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.