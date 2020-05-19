Dellaquila Beauty Salon, despite warnings from police, continues to operate in Jamesport

Frank Dellaquila’s copy of the U.S. Constitution, which he had with him at his reopened beauty salon Tuesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Feeling around the desk he uses to schedule appointments, Frank Dellaquila searched for a small booklet he said contains all the answers he needs to assure him that the business he runs with his wife Denise is allowed to reopen to customers.

“There it is,” he said before setting up his copy of the United States Constitution on a nearby table. “That’s my bible. I’ve had that a long time.”

The Dellaquilas of Mattituck, who have owned their eponymous beauty salon on Main Road in Jamesport for 17 years, are putting their faith in a belief that the current executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandating a shutdown of all nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic is a voluntary recommendation and not an enforceable law.

The Riverhead Town Police Department, they said, has offered a different viewpoint and has said a continued operation of the salon could lead to an arrest.

“It was like you can’t even imagine. You cannot even imagine,” Ms. Dellaquila said of a visit four police officers paid to her shop Tuesday afternoon. “They said if we open tomorrow, they’re going to arrest us.”

Dellaquila Beauty reopened for the first time in nearly two months last Friday, May 15, the same day other parts of the state were to reopen for Phase 1 of the governor’s plan to end the shutdown. That phase was limited to certain upstate counties and included construction, manufacturing and some retail uses. There are now seven out of 10 New York regions in Phase 1. On Tuesday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone reported an additional 18 fatalities from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as well as 103 new cases, not including antibody test results.

But the Dellaquilas, firm in their beliefs and concerned for the future of their business and the financial health of their employees, have decided to reopen anyway. They said they reached out to several local elected officials for guidance but did not receive any help, and instead turned to the internet to read opinions, including court rulings in other states that they say gave them the confidence to reopen. They are among a growing number of businesses still considered nonessential that have opened back up on the North Fork in recent days.

Six of their 11 employees have agreed to return to work with them and they say they have so far received two summons’ from the town police — the first was issued Friday following a complaint from a passerby — ordering them to close their business. They have so far refused.

On Tuesday, they said four officers returned in three squad cars and stated that if police receive another complaint, the Dellaquilas, their employees and even customers could be arrested for violating the executive order.

Riverhead police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Sue Hancock of Jamesport said she was getting her hair cut and styled along with a manicure and a pedicure when police arrived.

“It surprised me,” she said. “You don’t normally see three policemen [and a female sergeant] coming in to an upscale hair salon.”

The Dellaquilas said they’ve reduced the number of appointments they ordinarily book in order to meet social distancing guidelines. The staff is also wearing personal protective equipment, including masks, and disinfecting frequently. The stations being used are all six feet or more apart. They are only meeting with existing clients and are asking and answering questions about health and safety before scheduling appointments. The Dellaquilas said neither they nor any of their employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Before someone sits down and as soon as they get up, they’re over there disinfecting,” said Debbie Davis of Wading River, another client who was at her appointment when the officers met with the Dellaquilas Tuesday.

An owner of a landscaping business that was deemed essential, Ms. Davis said she is sympathetic to what the Dellaquilas and others are going through as they have been forced to close since late March.

Mr. Dellaquila said the couple secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan, but without reopening to additional revenue they feared the business his wife opened in 2003 would be forced to close for good. They said they’re not the only salon or small business operating in town during the shutdown, but that police are only responding to businesses where the public lodges a complaint. He said he witnessed a man visiting the neighboring post office call police shortly before they arrived Tuesday.

“We were very obedient,” Ms. Dellaquila said of the weeks they spent at home. “The impact of that is that we needed to open our business. We were closed for two months. Everyone needed to get back to work.”

Ms. Dellaquila said the salon, which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Wednesday, with extended night hours on Thursday, will open at 9 a.m. as usual Wednesday. They already have several appointments lined up.

Both Ms. Davis and Ms. Hancock said they visited the shop because of the trust they have in the Dellaquilas to operate a clean, safe business. They said they believed the salon was offering a safer, more socially distant experience than some other local businesses that have been allowed to stay open during the shutdown.

Ms. Hancock, a real estate broker whose husband works in the restaurant industry, said she feels the pain of the Dellaquilas as her family has also been hurt financially by the shutdown.

“I think everyone has been affected by it,” she said of the coronavirus and the economic fallout surrounding it. “I mean, who hasn’t?”

On Tuesday, with a fresh hairstyle and newly polished nails, she felt some sense of a return to normal.

“It feels fabulous,” she said.